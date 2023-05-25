MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic southbound on Interstate 240 at the Lamar Avenue exit was shut down in the early morning of May 25 around 5:30 due to a three-car crash, Memphis Police said.
Police later released information that the collision was determined to be a hit-and-run crash.
Police say the driver of a gray Chrysler 300C ran from the scene after it struck a Chevy Silverado and Toyota Corolla.
MPD wants anyone with information to report it to CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Memphis Fire sent three units to the scene, and one person was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
A second person was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.
Fire personnel pulled one person from the wreckage.
MPD re-routed traffic off the interstate.
Cars backed up near the scene were turned around.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teen steals car from Horn Lake apartments before being shot, police say
- Man in custody after deadly shooting in Horn Lake, police say
- 'Put it in reverse, Terry': Viral video star raising funds to buy new van
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives