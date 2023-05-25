Lamar Ave and I-240 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic southbound on Interstate 240 at the Lamar Avenue exit was shut down in the early morning of May 25 around 5:30 due to a three-car crash, Memphis Police said.

Police later released information that the collision was determined to be a hit-and-run crash.

Police say the driver of a gray Chrysler 300C ran from the scene after it struck a Chevy Silverado and Toyota Corolla.

MPD wants anyone with information to report it to CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Memphis Fire sent three units to the scene, and one person was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A second person was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.

Fire personnel pulled one person from the wreckage.

MPD re-routed traffic off the interstate.

Cars backed up near the scene were turned around.

