MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released a traffic plan centered on improving public safety along Beale Street and other parts of downtown.
Called the "New Pedestrian Friendly Traffic Control Plan for Downtown," the plan includes a pedestrian corridor for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights that aims to improve public safety and the flow of traffic in the downtown area, MPD said in a news release.
“After a very productive meeting between the CEO Paul Young and Beale Street business owners earlier this week, it was agreed that an enhanced law enforcement presence will help create a safe environment for people to visit, eat, and be entertained," MPD Chief CJ said in a statement. "The new traffic plan will be continually assessed to prevent the unintentional adverse impact on other downtown business owners."
The plan comes after eight people were shot in a mass shooting in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning, police said.
Police said that officers arrived to a chaotic scene at B.B. King and Peabody Place around 2:30 a.m. that day.
A video also circulated online showing the moments a Memphis police officer was being assaulted by a male. This incident happened hours before the mass shooting, but also occurred in the downtown area.
This is just some of the latest crime that’s now sparking a response from the Memphis Police Department.
“It’s not very optimal to come here and be in fear of getting shot at,” said Cole Barker, who visits the Memphis area often from Oxford. “It’s just nice to know the police are looking out for us.”
The traffic plan goes into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and will include enhanced law enforcement presence with Shelby County Sheriff deputies and enforce a "no cruising zone ordinance," MPD said.
"MPD officers will have designated foot beat assignments in and around Beale Street, and some officers will have fixed post assignments that will control the ingress and egress for motorists desiring access to hotels and restaurants downtown," the department said in a news release.
MPD will also enforce a "zero-tolerance" policy for the following violations: cruising; drag racing; reckless driving; discharging a firearm; reckless endangerment and "pop-up" street parties.
According to MPD, the traffic plan includes the following:
- Barricades at designated intersections, starting at 8 p.m.;
- On Danny Thomas Boulevard, travel restrictions include driving west on Beale Street and west on Gayoso Avenue;
- Drivers will be allowed to travel east and west on Union Avenue. The intersection of Union Avenue and Fourth Street will be restricted to prevent driving from south on Fourth St. to Union Avenue;
- On Second Street at Union Avenue, travel will be restricted and a police officer will be assigned to the location to prevent motorist from traveling south from Second Street;
- Motorist traveling on Union Avenue will be diverted west to Front Street or east to Danny Thomas;
- Traffic will be restricted at Peabody Place and Front Street to prevent motorist from traveling east on Peabody Place;
- Motorist traveling on Front Street will be diverted either north or southbound from Peabody Place. Moreover, traffic will be restricted from travel east on Beale Street;
- Motorist traveling on Martin Luther King Drive will be diverted east to Danny Thomas Boulevard. Notwithstanding, motorist residing at the Westin Hotel will travel north on B.B. King Boulevard to George W. Lee Avenue to access the hotel and its parking garage.
“It still won’t stop nothing. When people are doing what they’re doing, they’re going to do it anyway, somewhere else,” one downtown visitor told us.
Another Memphian also chimed in: “I don’t think it’s going to work. Simple fact, like 201 (Poplar), there’s shootings right in front of the police department. They will stop traffic and do donuts in the street. Cops are right there.”
