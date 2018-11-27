Today is the day of the much-anticipated runoff election in Mississippi.
GOP Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic candidate Mike Espy were separated by just a point on the first election today.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Wages for temporary, part-time workers in Shelby County increasing to $15 per hour
- Man beaten within inches of death at Lakeside, family says
- MPD officer accused of beating girlfriend, threatening to kill her, arrest documents say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The outcome of Tuesday’s elections will determine whether Republicans will gain another seat for their slim majority in the U.S. Senate.
Click here to find your polling location in Mississippi.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}