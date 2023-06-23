MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After three years on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, vice chair Shaleah Harris shocked parents by announcing that she was stepping down.
Her resignation came mid-meeting as the board debated over whether to loosen the qualifications for the district superintendent, a position that has been vacant for nearly a year.
“This is the highest level of ignorance I have ever been a part of,” she said. “For my own health, I just can’t be a part of it any more. Thank you.”
The district must fill not only its top position, but a board seat. Harris’s successor could be installed as early as next month.
The MSCS vice chair put out a statement Thursday regarding her sudden resignation:
CORRUPTION!
1. I found out there are individuals who work for the school district, both on the board and administration, who have directly benefitted from certain contracts and relationships with the district. When I called it out, I was ostracized.
2. There’s a reason I voted NO to the current proposed budget. The district is too top heavy with several people making six figure salaries without producing six-figure results. There are too many people in leadership positions with no credentials. When I called it out, I received no support.
3. Board members only vote on contracts $100k and above, which means there are contracts under $100k. All board members received a copy of those contracts. I called out a few in question as being a direct conflict. I received no support.
4. There was a dummy account found by the interim superintendent and when I asked for an update on who the account belonged to, I was told it didn’t exist anymore.
5. The new teacher salary doesn’t include the highest possible pay for our educators. We have the funds to pay them so much more, but too many people are getting paid at the top. I requested all district-level positions be cut that didn’t align with our strategic initiatives. I received no support.
6. The superintendent search was manipulated.
7. I requested a list of funds received from the SchoolSeed Foundation because there has been little to no accountability for how those dollars are spent in the district. I know for a fact some board members and district staff have personally benefitted from those funds. When I called it out, I received no support.
8. The board chair has been mishandling funds. When I called it out, it was denied and I received no support.
One board member alone has no power to make changes. There has to be a majority vote for anything to shift.
There needs to be an immediate, external audit of the entire district going back at least 5 years.
There’s a reason our children can’t read. The adults in leadership positions don’t read, which means too many issues are going unchecked.
Once I found out about these issues and had actual proof, I called them all out, but when I received no support to make any changes, I knew it was time to leave. You cannot fight against an entire corrupt system with no support.
When I said this was the “highest level of ignorance” I meant there are too many people who know about the corruption but are not standing up to make any changes
Chairman Mickell Lowry of the Shelby County Commission said the board of commissioners will open applications for the seat in July. He hopes to see someone appointed before August. After that, it will be up to the school board to decide on the new vice chair.
MSCS also put out a statement regarding Harris' statement:
We are aware of comments made by former Board Member Sheleah Harris. Under Interim Supt. Toni Williams, and at the direction of the Board, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has implemented several corrective actions, including those detailed in her Critical Needs Assessment shared in October with all District employees and families. In the fall, Interim Supt. Williams also issued a letter to all vendors in order to ensure “compliance with Shelby County Schools’ Board policies and procedures” and to share the District’s goal of strict adherence to federal, state, and local governance.
Additionally, MSCS is audited annually by two certified public accounting firms, Watkins Uiberall and Banks, Finley, White & Co. These audits include financial statements, internal controls, compliance over federal funds, and reviews of funds for individual schools. The District also is monitored through visits by the Tennessee Department of Education. MSCS has an internal audit department responsible for fraud awareness training and internal controls. That department reviews any tips reported and works directly with the state comptroller. These measures and additional actions implemented by Interim Supt. Williams, including hiring a new Chief of Business Operations and new Chief of Human Resources, are part of ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and transparency. This work continues because students, families, and staff deserve our continued progress.
Additionally, Chair Althea Green sent FOX13 a statement regarding the allegations made against her.
Green's statement is below:
"Board allocations are directed straight to schools in our district. During Board meetings, the details of how those funds are allocated to schools are publicly announced and voted on. For example, board allocations this year have been used to provide field trips for students, supplies for creative arts students, school marquees, and gear for our student athletes. It is troubling that anyone would question my integrity with claims of mishandling funds. As a Board, our duty is to represent the students, families, and staff of our community. I carry that responsibility with the utmost integrity."
The evening of her resignation, the board voted to reopen the superintendent candidate pool, send a new rubric to the firm handling the candidate search and to remove the requirement that candidates need at least ten years of educational experience.
“It’s making those tough decisions, agreeing to disagree and moving forward,” Althea Greene, the MSCS board chair, said after the meeting. “At the end of the day, it’s about wanting the best for 110,000 students.”
Greene praised the progress the board made at the meeting but declined to comment on Harris’s resignation.
FOX13 obtained a letter from Greene accepting the resignation, in which she wrote, in part, “I would like to thank you for your services and wish you the best.”
“It literally broke my heart,” Natoria Carpenter, a mother of three MSCS students and parent outreach coordinator with the education advocacy group Memphis Lift, said of the resignation. “Because she is so passionate about working and moving our district forward. She is passionate about what she does.”
Carpenter said she and many others are sorry to see Harris go, but understand her frustration. She believes the search has gone on long enough and hiring a superintendent who has not been an educator would be a mistake.
“That was insane to change it in the middle of the game. We are 10 months without a superintendent,” she said. “We are going into the second school year without a superintendent and at the end of the day, who is going to suffer? Our children.”
