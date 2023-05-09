MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A special called meeting by Memphis Shelby County Schools happens today, May 9, when officials are scheduled to get an update on the district's ongoing new superintendent search.
The MSCS Evaluation Committee Meeting starts at 3 p.m. inside Coe Auditorium located at 160 S. Hollywood Street.
The system's search has extended longer than expected after some Board members, objecting to the evaluation process done by the search firm hired to select candidates. prompted a revised search.
Also separately scheduled today is the district's evaluation committee meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m., also in Coe Auditorium.
School officials will be discussing the 2024 Fiscal Year proposed budged in the amount of almost $1.9 billion.
The public can tune into the live broadcast of this meeting through the following district channels:
- • 88.5FM radio
- • SCS School Board Website: www.scsk12.org/board
- • C19TV (via Comcast Cable)
- • www.VoiceofMSCS.com
- • Facebook: Memphis-Shelby County Schools & Voice of MSCS
