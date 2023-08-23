MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been given a top distinction for student growth in 2022.
The recognition came from the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS).
It’s the second year in a row the district has gotten the recognition.
In 2021, 75 individual MSCS schools were considered to be top performers in student growth. In 2022, that number went down to 69.
“We have a lot of work to do and we don’t shy away from that work because while we praise 69 schools, we want all of our schools to reach that level of five,” Angela Whitelaw, deputy superintendent at MSCS, said.
TVAAS ranked the district 5 out of 5 for growth in literacy and science.
District leaders said fewer individual schools were given the top mark this year because of shortcomings in math.
“We lost some ground in math,” Whitelaw said. “When we look at a composite score, we are looking at all four subjects. A lot of our schools just did not move in numeracy.”
TVAAS judges schools based on students’ growth year-over-year as opposed to academic performance. That’s why a district where 76% of third graders tested non-proficient at reading can get the top distinction.
“While celebrating our achievements with praise, we acknowledge the need for continued growth, especially in third and fourth grade,” Whitelaw said.
Leaders gave special praise to three schools that managed to climb from the lowest ranking to the top over the course of just one year. The principal at one of those schools, Cordova Middle, credits that growth in part to honest conversations with his team about expectations.
“A lot of those honest conversations were able to push us towards doing those things to get to level five,” Christopher Hardiman, principal of Cordova Middle School, said. “We are just extremely proud of our students and our team for doing the job that they did last year.”
Hardiman said he intends the school to score a five next year as well.
The other schools that made the climb were University Middle and Ridgeway High Schools.
