MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students in grades 3rd through eighth completed the Tenn. Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) last month, where an emphasis on a reading/language comprehensive section was critical due to recent state legislation.
Third graders who did not meet the language test's scoring standards were subject to be held back from advancing to the fourth grade after retaking the test or appealing their child's original test score.
For answers to questions parents of third-graders in Memphis-Shelby County Schools have about moving forward, the system has arranged a virtual online question an answer session tonight, June 8, starting at 6 p.m.
It's for schools in district 6-9.
The virtual link to the meeting is here: bit.ly/TCAPJune7
For more information, visit http://scsk12.org/commitment.
