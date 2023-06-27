WATCH: MSCS interim leader no longer considered superintendent candidate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Toni Williams, the Memphis-Shelby County School's interim leader, is no longer considered a candidate in the school district's superintendent search.

In voting to renew her interim contract on Tuesday, the MSCS's Board of Education will have Williams stay on until Aug. 29, 2024, as the school district continue its search for its next leader.

The board also agreed to let Williams keep her annual salary of $310,000.

