MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After months of little to no updates from Memphis Shelby County Schools, the school board got details on a recent pepper spray survey done by school leaders.
Some of those findings include cutting down on how bystanders get sprayed.
The school board specifically asked leaders to research if there’s any lasting impact on a student’s health if he or she is sprayed with pepper spray, whether in the fight or a bystander.
On May 9, Memphis Shelby County Schools board members had a chance to ask district leaders for an update on pepper spray in schools.
In particular, Carolyn Jackson, Chief of Safety and Security, said they looked at survey results from principals, students, and other staff.
“They identified pros and cons with pepper spray. Cons are the ones that we looked at because a majority of the people identified the problems with the aerosol spray and the aerosol spray caused a mist and had a residual effect on students and staff who were not involved in the incidents,” said Jackson, in a recorded
This comes after a report released in February, where MSCS said pepper spray was used in 29 different schools and in 75 of the more than 3,000 fights.
Now, Jackson said they’re considering ways to cut down on the amount of students and staff not involved in the fights from being impacted.
“As a result of the surveys, we were able to identify and look at the cons, we did research and as a result to that, we’re changing from an aerosol pepper spray to a gel pepper spray,” said Jackson.
Still one board member, Sheleah Harris, pushed for a recommendation from a pediatrician on the possible lasting impacts of pepper spray, and also pushing the district to look for other ways to break up fights.
“I want us to really think through other ways we can de-escalate issues besides pepper spraying our students, whether its aerosol or gel pepper spray as you mentioned, what can we do before, during and after?”
The training for this new pepper spray is set to begin as soon as next month, according to district leaders.
