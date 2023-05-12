MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nine months after the last superintendent resigned amid scandal, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board on Friday tried to hit the reset on the search for a replacement.
The search was on pause for a month after board members were surprised and disappointed by three finalist they got from a search firm.
Earlier this week, parents expressed frustration at a meeting with how things are going.
Tension and outrage filled the air as the board paused the search process for a replacement once again.
A coalition of parents and community members are encouraging more transparency and integrity in the search process.
As the nine-member board was discussing their policies during the retreat, a few parents were escorted out of the meeting by several Memphis Police officers.
One parent FOX13 spoke to said she attended the special meeting Tuesday and tried to go to the retreat Thursday. She is now banned indefinitely from all MSCS properties for being disruptive during the meeting.
“I said, 'Can you please explain to me what have I done that’s disruptive?' and they said no. I said, 'Well, I don’t feel comfortable in signing the paper.' They said, 'Okay, that’s fine you don’t have to sign anything let’s go.' More and more came and started coming out and I was constantly saying, 'Can you please explain to me this is public property?'” said Rachael Spriggs, community member and parent.
FOX13 reached out to MSCS for comment about the parents getting removed. They responded:
“Multiple people were banned for threats to public safety, including repeated disruptive behavior and activating panic alarms.”
The board held a retreat Friday afternoon to get back on track.
All the MSCS board members said they have one goal: To find the best candidate for the next superintendent and move on.
The board held a retreat to dig into its qualifications policy to chose the best leader to represent the school district.
The nine members discussed the three phases.
The selection process, the establishment of additional qualifications, including the candidate having at least 10 years of experience in education and finally, recruitment.
The school board hopes to develop a plan not only to find a new superintendent but also regain the trust of the community.
"So, what we do know is there is some disagreements about whatever happened," said Tomeka Hart Wigginton, the retreat's moderator. "What's clear for some: They didn't do what they were asked to do. This is the hard work that should have been done but wasn't. We are asking you now to take the lead doing it.
The last day of school is May 26, which means the school district will have gone almost an entire school year without having a permanent superintendent.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom saves baby as man steals her truck at Memphis Kroger
- Couple files $1 million lawsuit against Memphis restaurant, records show
- Man accused of ordering Young Dolph's murder released from jail, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives