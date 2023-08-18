MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said that fourth-graders are required to attend tutoring to receive dedicated support from MSCS Specialized Education Assistants this year.
The identified students have been pre-enrolled in the small-group, tutoring sessions that run from August to April.
In a release, MSCS said that there will be approximately 100 MSCS Specialized Education Assistants throughout the year for 1,400 fourth-grade students.
The students will be placed in small-group tutoring with a 1:3 adult-to-student ratio during the class day, according to a news release from MSCS press release.
The during the day tutoring will be for 30 minutes, two times a week in English Language Arts instruction.
There will also be additional before- and after school tutoring opportunities available for the students.
In Spring 2023, Students took and completed the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) in English Language Arts (ELA) and Math. By May 19, Third-grade TCAP ELA scores were released to the district and parents. Students were able to have access to re-testing opportunities.
About 3,7000 third graders also attended the Summer Learning Academy (SLA) and after MSCS reviewed multiple pathways and appeals related to Tennessee's third-grade retention law, 667 third graders were required to attend SLA based on their TCAP scores.
There were bout 7,100 third-graders in district-managed schools who retained due to the new state law, which is just less than 1% of third graders that actually got held back.
The requirements for who will need to attend tutoring, per the third-grade retention law are:
- Students who make a score of “below” and were promoted are mandated to receive year-long tutoring.
- Students who make a score of “approaching” and did not attend 90% of SLA are mandated to receive year-long tutoring.
- Students who make a score of “approaching” and did not show adequate growth in the post-test given at the end of SLA are mandated to receive year-long tutoring.
- Students who make a score of “approaching” and selected year-long tutoring as their intervention pathway are mandated to receive year-long tutoring.
In the Fall of 2023, TDOE will release statewide and district data as part of the State Report Card.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after being wanted in multi-state crime spree, law enforcements say
- Man shot to death near gas station in South Memphis, police say
- Alleged mastermind of Young Dolph's murder has taken trips since bond release, judge says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives