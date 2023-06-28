MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education met with the president of Hazard, Young and Attea Associates, the outside firm handling the superintendent search, to figure out how to proceed Wednesday night after removing interim superintendent Toni Williams as a candidate for the district’s top job.
“Now why would we think someone could save us from afar? I don’t know,” board member Keith Williams said at Tuesday night’s board meeting. “That’s what we believe, and that’s what we are going to get. It will be someone from afar who will care absolutely nothing about the children of (Memphis-Shelby County Schools). We have experienced that. We have been there, done that.”
Despite speaking against the decision, Williams and all the other board members but one voted Tuesday to approve Williams’ new interim superintendent contract through August 2024. She will be paid $310,000 a year but will no longer be considered for the permanent position.
The president of the HYA told the board he doesn’t expect to have a new permanent superintendent until January 2024 at the earliest.
The co-chairs of the MSCS superintendent search committee told FOX13 they expect to see a stronger candidate pool with Williams out of the running.
“The board made several mistakes in the beginning,” board member and committee co-chair Stephanie P. Love said.
Love said those mistakes in the superintendent hiring process include not hearing every board member’s thoughts and not having a proper rubric. Now, though, she believes the district is headed in the right direction.
“We have come to a common ground in moving on from the mistakes,” she said.
Earlier this month, the board voted to reopen the pool of candidates and loosen the requirements for the position. Now, the board has voted to remove Williams as a candidate.
Joyce Dorse Coleman, MSCS board member and search committee co-chair, said many potential applicants may have thought Williams was a shoo-in for the role, discouraging them from applying.
“It gives them a chance to say, look, she is no longer in the race,” she said. “She is an excellent interim superintendent, but it opens it up to people who said no because of that reason to enter the race.”
HYA’s president detailed the timeline of finding a new superintendent to the board. The restarted search will begin in August. He hopes to have the field narrowed down to five to eight candidates by November. The new superintendent is expected to be named by January, then take office by July of 2024.
“I am satisfied with that because this is a process and we want to make sure we get it right,” Coleman said. “If we rush it, we might miss somebody that would be a great candidate for our students.”
A start date of July 2024 means the district will have gone nearly two years without a permanent superintendent. The board is set to meet again July 11.
