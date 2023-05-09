MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The search for the next Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent will be put on pause, the county's board of education announced in a special meeting Tuesday night.
"This will give us time to set our priorities," said board member Stephanie Love.
Board member Joyce Dorse-Coleman added that the "temporary pause" will allow the board the time it needs "to get this right." It did not say when the search will restart.
As Dorse-Coleman made the announcement, members of the audience interrupted and asked why the search was being paused.
In late April, the board voted to take two weeks to plan a retreat and "reset" on its hiring process.
On Tuesday, Dorse-Coleman and Love issued the following joint statement:
"We've heard the community concerns regarding the MSCS Super Search: better define the candidate selection process, answer unanswered policy questions and get this right for the benefit of all, especially our children. Rather than stopping the search, we will temporarily pause to allow the time and attention necessary to complete the required tasks. This must be thoughtfully done to instill community confidence in the person chosen to lead Memphis and Shelby County Schools. Please expect further details regarding the next steps in the process during our superintendent search retreat on Friday."
The last day of school is May 26, which means the district could go an entire school year with no superintendent.
