MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Shelby County Schools are looking for prospective teachers and teachers assistants for the current school year that just started.

A hiring event for these candidates will happen Thursday, Aug. 24, at the MSCS headquarters, located at 160 S. Hollywood St., from 8 a.m. until noon, and from 1-5 p.m.

Those interested should register by clicking here.

