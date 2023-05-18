MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced their next date for the board's retreat.

The last board retreat lasted three hours on May 12 as the board focused on three main areas in the superintendent search process.

“The district has not conducted a national superintendent search in over a decade. We acknowledge that mistakes have been made, but we’re getting the process back on track to restore the community’s trust in the board and the future MSCS leader,” said Joyce Dorse-Coleman, MSCS Board Member, District 9.

All the MSCS board members said they have one goal: To find the best candidate for the next superintendent and move on.

The next board retreat will be June 1, 2023 at 160 S. Hollywood in the COE Auditorium.

It will be from 4 .m. until 7 p.m.