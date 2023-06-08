MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Students in grades 3-8 completed the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) last month, with an emphasis on a reading/language comprehensive section that was critical due to recent state legislation.
Third-graders who did not meet the language test's scoring standards were subject to be held back from advancing to the fourth grade after retaking the test or appealing their child's original test score.
To answers to questions parents might have about third-graders in Memphis-Shelby County Schools moving forward, the district has arranged a virtual session at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
It's for schools in district 6-9.
The virtual link to the meeting is here: bit.ly/TCAPJune7.
For more information, visit scsk12.org/commitment.
