MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will not start the next school year with a new superintendent, officials said.
Last November is when MSCS announced their super search back in November, and now it is six months later and they will not have a superintendent by August.
“If we rush the process, we’re going to let the people down, so we’re going to take our time and make sure we get this right," Joyce Dorse Coleman said, a MSCS Board member.
The board is now prioritizing to take a look at the interim superintendent, Toni William's contract.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Car crash in North Memphis leaves 4 injured, police say
- 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Rigged wire led to apartment fire that killed four young children, MFD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives