MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Averaging one homicide a day. More than 10,000 cars stolen.
There’s no question that crime is a top concern for people who live in Memphis, but how do we fix it?
On Thursday, federal, state and local leaders all met for a public safety summit to discuss possible solutions.
The event was not open to the media but we heard from some of the participants afterwards.
“We all have recognized that we have a serious crime problem," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said following Thursday’s summit. "We have a crime crisis right now and it requires an all hands on deck approach to tackle the problem.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris added, “I don’t think I’ve seen a meeting like this in a while, I think it’s time for all of us to get out of our silos and start working together.”
Mulroy said they had a chance to discuss items like the courts system, data sharing between departments and how to tackle some of the environmental challenges that lead to crime hot spots.
He added: “We’re talking about street lighting where it’s needed, vacant lot clearing where it’s needed, remediating blighted buildings so that crime can be prevented from happening in the first place.”
Also from the discussion, Mulroy said violence intervention growing and the focus isn’t just on juveniles.
“It was pointed out to us in our presentation today that only 10% of crime is committed by those under age 18," Mulroy said Thursday, "so nonetheless that doesn’t mean we should ignore juvenile crime, because people under 18 are more malleable, more amenable to rehabilitation. At the same time, they’re more amenable to be pushed down the wrong path."
Memphis City Councilman Jeff Warren chimed in, stating that juveniles are instead committing one type of crime even more.
“Statistics can be different and Chief CJ Davis pointed out that 40 percent of our car thefts are juveniles," he said.
Mulroy added that we can expect some of these improvements to start taking place in the next 6-18 months and the plan is to have another one of these collaboration meetings in six months.
