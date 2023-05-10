MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three teens are all facing over a dozen of charges after being connected to gun and car thefts over the last five months, court documents show.
According to court documents, on Jan. 25, the Southaven Police Department (SPD) said one man said that his Glock 19 9mm was taken from his Southaven Home during a burglary.
On Jan. 31, another man told the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that his Glock 45 0mm was taken out of his car.
On May 7, a man told MPD his 2016 Dodge Charger was stolen.
On May 9 one woman talked to MPD and said her Chevrolet Tahoe, another woman said her 2014 Infiniti Q50 was stolen. One man also told MPD that his 2019 Infiniti QX60 was stolen. MPD was also notified on May 9 that a woman's 2012 Hyundai Veloster was stolen.
According to court documents, investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force were looking into surveillance on a stolen White Dodger on May 9 and saw the charger pull into a lot on Nonconnah Blvd. Investigators then saw the Charger go into the back of the business. They saw the individuals starting to break windows to other cars and searching them.
Investigators saw two men go into a gold Chevrolet Tahoe and then saw them start the Tahoe up and drove off the lot at high speed and driving recklessly.
According to records, investigators saw the stolen Gold Chevrolet Tahoe pull behind Crockett Street, and that is when they saw a group of men get out of the Tahoe, and back into the Charger. One man was seen wearing a black and grey backpack.
One of the men went into a gas station nearby while another man got into the driver seat of the Charger and went East towards Chelsea. Officers with the North Main Task Force tried to detain the man who went into the gas station but he ran away.
Officers began chasing the man on foot, court documents show, and the Charger began to then go west towards Chelsea to pick the man up who was running from law enforcement.
According to the records, the White Dodge Charge was able to get away from the scene, but the man who was running from law enforcement from the gas station was taken into custody.
Officers asked what was his name and he gave officers the wrong name, court documents show.
He later identified as 19-year-old Myron Mghee. Court documents also showed that Mghee had many warrants out for his arrest.
Investigators in plain clothes along side with the Memphis Police Department K-9, North Main Task Force, Appling Task Force, and Air Unit went to Coming Village Apartments.
The Air Unit told the investigators told officials that three men got out of the car and ran into an apartment on Briecrest Lane, documents show.
Law enforcement wen to the home and spoke to the homeowner, records show. That is when they saw the men coming down from upstairs.
Investigators also saw the same brown and gray backpack that was seen when the men were in the white Charger earlier that day, court documents show.
In the backpack, they found a small amount of marijuana, two digital scales, multiple magazine, a car programmer, window punch, and several uncut car keys, court documents show.
Inside one the rooms in the apartment, officers also found two stolen firearms, one a Glock 45 and one a Glock 19.
Court documents show that Miko Armstead, 18, and Deario Wilkerson, 19, were taken into custody and sent to 201 Poplar Avenue.
According to court documents, officers found the Gold Tahoe with severe damage at another location.
Wilkerson charges are three counts of vehicle burglary, intentionally evading arrest in a car, two counts of possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, five counts of theft of property, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a unlawful weapon, and four counts of vandalism.
Mghee charges are three counts of burglary of vehicle, two counts of criminal impersonation, evading arrest, obstruct highway or passageway, reckless driving, two counts of theft of property, and four counts of theft of property.
Armstead charges are two counts of possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of theft of property, two counts of possession of a unlawful, and vandalism.
All three men are set to appear in court on Thursday.
