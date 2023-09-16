MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Westbound lanes are closed after 5-vehicle crash caused a diesel oil spill on Saturday morning, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
MPD responded to a five-vehicle crash involving I-240 and Perkins Westbound, police said.
The crash included an 18-wheeler, police said.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
FOX13 will continue to update this we receive more information.
