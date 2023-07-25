MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the City of Memphis, 11 traffic lights are experiencing outages.
This announcement was made by a social media post at approximately 11:25 a.m.
The intersections include:
- Mt Moriah Road and Ridgeway Road
- I-385 and Ridgeway Road
- Walnut Grove Road and North Mendenhall Road
- Walnut Grove Road and Tillman Street
- Winchester Road and Ross Road
- Madison Ave and S East Parkway
- Stage Road and Covington Pike
- Stage Road and Old Austin Peay Highway
- Covington Pike and Pleasant View Road
- Vance Avenue and South Danny Thomas Boulevard
- Walker Avenue and South Third Street
