MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the City of Memphis, 11 traffic lights are experiencing outages.

This announcement was made by a social media post at approximately 11:25 a.m.

The intersections include:

  • Mt Moriah Road and Ridgeway Road
  • I-385 and Ridgeway Road
  • Walnut Grove Road and North Mendenhall Road
  • Walnut Grove Road and Tillman Street
  • Winchester Road and Ross Road
  • Madison Ave and S East Parkway
  • Stage Road and Covington Pike
  • Stage Road and Old Austin Peay Highway
  • Covington Pike and Pleasant View Road
  • Vance Avenue and South Danny Thomas Boulevard
  • Walker Avenue and South Third Street
