GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Roads throughout the City of Germantown experienced a high amount downed trees and utility poles due to Sunday's storm.
Ten traffic lights are down, including six on Poplar: drivers are to respond to these intersections as four-way stops.
Germantown Police Department issued alerts to drivers this morning after 8 about blocked roads at:
- Cordes Road at Buckthorn Cove
- Dogwood Road and Dogwood Glen Cove
- Farmington Boulevard and Allen Court
- Sunset Road
- Kimbrough Road at Pine Creek
Traffic lights are also not functioning at:
- Farmington Boulevard at Exeter Road
- Wolf River Boulevard at Johnson Road
- Poplar Avenue at Forrest Hill Irene Road
- Forest Hill Irene Road at Poplar Pike
- Poplar Avenue at Oakleigh Lane
- Poplar Avenue at Kimbrough Road
- Poplar Avenue at Poplar Estates Parkway
- Poplar Avenue at South Germantown Road
