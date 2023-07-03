Downed tree on Dogwood Road in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Roads throughout the City of Germantown experienced a high amount downed trees and utility poles due to Sunday's storm.

Ten traffic lights are down, including six on Poplar: drivers are to respond to these intersections as four-way stops.

Germantown Police Department issued alerts to drivers this morning after 8 about blocked roads at:

  • Cordes Road at Buckthorn Cove
  • Dogwood Road and Dogwood Glen Cove
  • Farmington Boulevard and Allen Court
  • Sunset Road
  • Kimbrough Road at Pine Creek

Traffic lights are also not functioning at:

  • Farmington Boulevard at Exeter Road
  • Wolf River Boulevard at Johnson Road
  • Poplar Avenue at Forrest Hill Irene Road
  • Forest Hill Irene Road at Poplar Pike
  • Poplar Avenue at Oakleigh Lane
  • Poplar Avenue at Kimbrough Road
  • Poplar Avenue at Poplar Estates Parkway
  • Poplar Avenue at South Germantown Road
