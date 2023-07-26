MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There will be multiple water distribution center for Germantown residents throughout the week.
According to Germantown officials here are some of the sites that are available:
Residents can bring their own containers and fill with an unlimited supply of water at Bailey Station Elementary School, 3435 Bailey Station Road, Collierville. The Bailey Station water distribution site will open during the same hours of operation as the site at Forest Hill Elementary.
There will be water distribution site at Forest Elementary School at 3368 Forest Hill Irene Road and it will be open daily through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Both water distribution sites are now accepting volunteers. If you'd like to volunteer to distribute water to the community, sign up here.
The FHES site will be open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Germantown Police put out some resident guidelines when going to the water distribution, specifically for Forest Hill Elementary:
At the Forest Hill Elementary School location, GPD will set up a designated area for the media by the south drive of the school. Members of the media can enter the school through the south drive and pull into the lined parking spaces behind the school.
Parking on Forest Hill Irene Road, the school driveways or anywhere that could impede the flow of traffic through the water distribution line is NOT allowed. We would ask that cameras would not be set up and reporters should not walk behind the volunteers handing out water. There are forklifts and pallet jacks transferring water to the distribution stations in this area and we do not want to hinder that effort. Reporters are more than welcome to walk along the line in the back of the school to interview citizens in cars as long as they do not impede the flow of traffic.
