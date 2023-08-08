MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was charged with murder after firing several shots at a man standing outside an apartment complex, Memphis Police said.
Willie Hopson, 29, was charged with first-degree murder.
Police responded to the Hillview Apartments in the Alcy-Ball area on Aug. 4 near 11 p.m. and found Johnathan Norman with several gunshots to his torso.
He told police he was standing in the complex's parking lot when a man shot him.
Norman was sent to Regional One in critical condition where he died a few hours later.
RELATED: MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER SOUTH MEMPHIS SHOOTING, POLICE SAY
Police talked to a witness at the parking during the shooting who described the shooter, saying he ran away after gunshots toward West Hillview Drive.
A second witness at the apartments said a man known as Ratchet, who lives in the complex, had threatened to shoot Norman's girlfriend not long before he was shot, police said.
The description of Ratchet matched the one from the first witness, a court document reads.
Another witness told police where Ratchet lives and police determined that, after research, he fit Hopson's description.
A witness positively identified Ratchet in a police photo lineup, records say.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Should you travel for cheaper gas?
- City Council releases list of most dangerous intersections in Memphis
- Thomas Tuggle in lead over Michael Lee to become next DeSoto County Sheriff, unofficial results say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives