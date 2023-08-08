WATCH: Murder charges for man who allegedly shot down another outside apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was charged with murder after firing several shots at a man standing outside an apartment complex, Memphis Police said.

Willie Hopson, 29, was charged with first-degree murder.

Police responded to the Hillview Apartments in the Alcy-Ball area  on Aug. 4 near 11 p.m. and found Johnathan Norman with several gunshots to his torso.

He told police he was standing in the complex's parking lot when a man shot him.

Norman was sent to Regional One in critical condition where he died a few hours later.

RELATED: MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER SOUTH MEMPHIS SHOOTING, POLICE SAY

Police talked to a witness at the parking during the shooting who described the shooter, saying he ran away after gunshots toward West Hillview Drive.

A second witness at the apartments said a man known as Ratchet, who lives in the complex, had threatened to shoot Norman's girlfriend not long before he was shot, police said.

The description of Ratchet matched the one from the first witness, a court document reads.

Another witness told police where Ratchet lives and police determined that, after research, he fit Hopson's description.

A witness positively identified Ratchet in a police photo lineup, records say.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News