MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for shooting a man, then dropping his body off on the side of the road.
Nakial Betts, 48, was charged with second-degree murder.
Betts and Charles Mitchell got into an argument at a residence on Manson Road in Westwood just after midnight on July 31, a woman at the scene told police.
She saw Betts shoot Mitchell, then load him into a truck and speed away, according to a police record.
She identified Martin in a police photo lineup.
About five hours later, officers responded to a man down call at 4393 Melwood Road, where Mitchell was on the side of the road dead from a gunshot wound.
Police arrested Betts at a motel on Airways Boulevard near the interstate.
He was taken to investigators where he confessed to shooting Mitchell and leaving his body on Airways, police said.
No bond information was available.
