MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who made good on his word to revisit a family following a dispute is behind bars and facing murder charges, according to court records.
Tremayne Doty, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
Three adults and a 13-year-old were in their car at their residence on Proctor Street on June 2, when shots were fired at their car, police said.
A witness told police, when they arrived, she thought it sounded like firecrackers.
But, when it was over one of the passengers was shot down on the ground. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries, according to a police report.
The woman told police that she saw Doty nearby in a field firing shots at them, the report reads.
She started running toward the house when she saw her sister on the ground near the rear of the car.
About 15 shots were fired, the court document says.
Police were told that some of the people in the group had an altercation with Doty two days prior to the shooting, the report said.
Doty was identified in a police photo lineup, police said.
Surveillance video at a home near the location on Prescott captured a gray Ford Mustang parking into the driveway of an abandoned lot near the shooting.
A resident nearby told police she saw two men, both wearing hoodies, leave the scene in the car.
Police matched a Mustang Doty owns to the one at the crime scene, MPD said.
No bond information was made available.
