HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A man charged with first-degree murder is on the run in Mississippi after cutting off his ankle monitor, according to the Chief Deputy Kelly McMillen with the Marshal County Sheriff's Office.
McMillen said that Dequan Hall was supposed to be in court on Monday, August 21 but he never showed up to the courtroom.
When deputies went looking for Hall, they realized that he had cut off his ankle monitor and went on the run, McMillen told FOX13.
Hall had been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, McMillen said.
Cathey was found shot to death on his sofa, according to the deputy. McMillen said that the sheriff's office believes that Hall shot and killed Cathey during a potential robbery in July of 2022.
The Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force through the U.S. Marshals is helping the sheriff's office track Hall down.
McMillen said that the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is offering a "substantial reward" for information that leads to Hall's capture and brings him back to the courtroom.
