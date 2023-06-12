ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - A man charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse is back on the streets after escaping from an Arkansas jail, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.
Jonathan Paulman was arrested on December 30, 2022 in St. Francis County, Arkansas after authorities found a "burial site" behind his camper on St. Francis County Road 410.
Officials said they found the remains of an unknown person buried at that site and charged the Forrest City man with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Nearly six months after his arrest, Paulman escaped from jail around 8:30 p.m. on June 11, 2023.
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen confirmed to FOX13 News that a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) report went out regarding Paulman.
Sheriff Allen said that Paulman was last seen leaving the detention center in a white four-door pickup truck belonging to the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office.
The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office is asking in the search for Paulman, Allen said.
