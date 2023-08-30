Dequan Hall Mug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man facing first-degree murder charges has been captured after skipping a court date, according to the Marshal County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi. 

Dequan Hall went on the run before a scheduled court appearance on August 21, the sheriff's office told FOX13. 

Deputies told FOX13 that Hall removed his ankle monitor before he ran off. 

Hall faces first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man during an attempted robbery, leaving him dead on the couch of a home in Holly Springs, deputies told FOX13. 

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, via the U.S. Marshals, helped track down Hall.

