MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Art For All Festival, a celebration of arts and culture groups, prepares to get ready for its event.
The event will take place on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Science and History on Central Avenue.
The Art For All Festival immerses participants in community, art, and culture through musical and dramatic performances, animal balloons and bubbles, pop-up galleries, artmaking, and local food truck favorites.
The festival is the centerpiece of a year-long series of county-wide events aimed at increasing access to the region's diverse, thriving arts and culture scene, fostering community connection and neighborhood identity, and providing free, family-friendly art and culture experiences for all, according to a media release.
For more information, visit here.
