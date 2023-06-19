MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Pregnancy can be a joyous and exciting time for a woman, but it can also be a difficult transition that is scary and confusing.
In the Mid-South, access to maternal and child healthcare is a barrier than many women face, especially Black women.
Memphis has some of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the country.
According to the NAACP, the 38126 zip code, which covers parts of downtown and South Memphis, is around 2-3 times higher than the national average.
That's why they have partnered with the community to create the MyBaby4Me program.
"I found that I was pregnant about eight weeks. I was scared. I didn't know what to do," Ashley Martin, an expectant mother, said.
Pregnancy doesn't come with a rule book. That's why Martin turned to MyBaby4Me for help.
"I have been coming to class ever since. I have just been learning everything about my pregnancy, mine, and everything about child safety and everything," she said.
The program was created through a partnership between the Memphis NAACP branch and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, expectant and current mothers can attend educational classes at the NAACP building on Vance Avenue to help them navigate pregnancy and their new lives with a baby.
"To help them have a healthy baby, to have them have a healthy environment to bring that baby home to and to have the knowledge they need to parent that infant and give that baby the best possible chance in life," Lynn Archibald, one of the people behind the program, said.
As part of the program, Archibald said they also visit mothers at home and help with food security at no cost.
"It is hard to imagine how challenging life can be until you get to know some of their life stories," she said. "Then we just want to do everything possible to lift and support them."
The NAACP talked about the success of the MyBaby4Me program during its Juneteenth celebration event.
The MyBaby4Me meetings are held every Tuesday, Thursday and every third Saturday at the Memphis NAACP office, located at 588 Vance Ave.
You can register and find out more information by calling 223-222-9463 or 223-baby4me.
