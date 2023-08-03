MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The NAACP Memphis Branch has appointed long-time member Kermit Moore as the new Branch President.
The unanimously vote took place during its July 20th executive committee meeting, according to a Aug. 3 release.
Moore replaces former president Van Turner, who resigned to continue his bid to run for City of Memphis mayor in the upcoming election.
Moore, a life-long Memphian, had served as 1st Vice President of the Branch. He is a graduate of Memphis Technical High School and attended Alcorn State on a track scholarship.
Moore will serve until the next election in 2024.
As a part of the appointment, two additional executive committee members were also appointed to new positions: former 2nd Vice President Deidre Malone is now 1st Vice President and former 3rd Vice President Gale Jones Carson is now 2nd Vice President for the NAACP Memphis Branch.
