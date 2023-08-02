PRESCOTT, Ark. - We apologize in advance for the cheesy puns, but this is nacho average crash.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese crashed on an Arkansas interstate on August 1, leaving a bad taste in many driver's mouths on Taco Tuesday.
The crash happened on I-30 near Prescott, Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT). That's in the southwest area of the state and about three and a half hours away from Memphis.
The mess backed up traffic and caused a headache for drivers in the area but was quickly scooped up.
