Narcan supply's increase across Memphis for police and firefighters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.s - More than 1600 Tennesseeans dies last year from drug overdoses, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The city of Memphis is increasing it's supply of narcan, the lifesaving antidote for opioid overdose victims.
City council member Martavuis Jones said tripling the supply of the life-saving drug was made possible by generous donors.
Jones said, "The total contribution was over $400,000, close to $500,000.
The drug will be passed out to Memphis Police officers and Memphis firefighter, often the first people to come un contact with someone who has overdosed on dangerous pain killers.
"It's going to allow the police department and the fire department immediately on site versus having to ait to transport them to an emergency room or another health care facility.
From the city to th suburbs, opioids do not discriminate when it comes to who is impacted by abuse.
A recent report from the CDC shows that more than 63,000 Americans died from drug overdose in 2016.
