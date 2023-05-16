MEMPHIS, TN – The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel will host a ground-breaking ceremony today, May 16, at 10 a.m., for its Legacy Building and Founders Park renovations.
The public event will include a preview of the renovated campus through exhibit renderings, with remarks from key stakeholders from the project’s interpretative, architecture, and design teams.
“The renovation of the Legacy Building and Founders Park is a transformative milestone for the National Civil Rights Museum as we continue to educate, inspire, and influence the nation and the world,” said Museum President Dr. Russ Wigginton.
“We are extremely grateful to our early supporters who recognize the power of this place and have demonstrated a commitment to our vision.”
The celebration will cover the significance of these enhancements for the Museum’s mission to honor the legacy of Dr. King, educate, and serve as a catalyst for positive social change.
Representatives from the State of Tennessee, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, and Boeing – early funders to the renovation – will be present and also provide remarks.
“The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is proud to partner with the National Civil Rights Museum on this reimagined space,” said Kevin Woods, BlueCross Memphis market president.
“With our investment, the BlueCross Healthy Place at Founders Park will provide a new type of shared experience for museum visitors, strengthen the sense of community in the space, and allow the museum to expand and enhance its programming for years to come.”
The two-year project impacts the museum campus west of Mulberry Street, including expanding the first floor of the historic boarding house that will include flexible digital exhibitions and exhibits on the Poor People’s Campaign and Freedom Award.
The second-floor exhibitions will explore the Civil Rights Movement since the assassination and how protests have shaped our culture in answering the question, “Where do we go from here?”
The third-floor exhibitions will examine how today's activism impacts our communities and policies around poverty, education, jobs, housing, criminal justice, and gender equality.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after he returns fire at car thieves outside of his Shelby County home
- ‘There’s no recourse’: Odometer fraud can ‘tank’ the value of your vehicle
- Beaten on Beale: Man found badly beaten after night at Beale Street club
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives