MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The National Civil Rights Museum is celebrating the Juneteenth holiday on June 19 as a Community Day with free museum admission and museum Member Appreciation Day.
The museum’s Juneteenth Community Day will allow everyone free admission to explore this American history that illustrates the resilience and contributions of Black Americans despite access to basic freedoms and equality.
The goal is to focus on the continued struggle for civil and human rights that guarantee fundamental freedoms and to raise the consciousness of systemic racism with the desired outcome to reform race relations throughout our communities.
The free Juneteenth Community Day admission is on a first-come basis and there is no advance reservation. Members will enjoy special benefits including expressed entry, a member gift, a museum store discount, and refreshments.
This is the second year Juneteenth is observed as a federal holiday, and the museum welcomes all visitors to learn more about the origins and importance for the holiday and the stories of hard-fought freedom since its origin.
Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldier, Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the American Civil War had ended and the enslaved were now free.
This announcement was more than two and half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. This population of Black Texans were denied their freedom since Jan. 1, 1863.
The Juneteenth Community Day is made possible by Ford Motor Company Fund. For more information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.