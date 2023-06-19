Juneteenth Independence Day

 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In celebration of Juneteenth, the National Museum of African American Music allowed free entry.

Tennessee State University (TSU) celebrated the Juneteenth holiday unveiling a new exhibit on Community Day at the National Museum of African American Music. 

The exhibit honored TSU's Grammy Award-winning Aristocrat of Bands (AOB) that recently performed at the CMA Fest and the White House. 

Every guest had the opportunity to win fun prizes and to meet members of AOB. 

