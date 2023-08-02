MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphians took to the streets to celebrate National Night Out Aug. 1.
It is an annual event in which police take to the streets, interacting with residents to build bridges and start relationships.
The Epsilon Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Incorporated held a school supply distribution for kids in South Memphis.
“It helps a lot. Because we have to get the kids school uniforms and everything they need. It is a pretty good help,” said Regeshal Adams, a grandmother who brought her grandson to get school supplies.
Many of the school supplies given out were provided by Fox13’s Family Focus.
“At least we don’t have to spend a lot of money on school supplies,” said Lamari Turner, Adams’ grandson.
