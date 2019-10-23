National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happening today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The event takes place on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
