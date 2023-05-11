MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel will host a ceremony to preview the renovated campus.
The preview will showcase through exhibits renderings, with remarks from key stakeholders from the project's interpretative, architecture, and design teams.
“The renovation of the Legacy Building and Founders Park is a transformative milestone for the National Civil Rights Museum as we continue to educate, inspire, and influence the nation and the world,” said Museum President Dr. Russ Wigginton. “We are extremely grateful to our early supporters who recognize the power of this place and have demonstrated a commitment to our vision.”
The Museum campus that is west of Mulberry Street will be impacted from the two-year project renovations. That includes expanding the first floor of the boarding house.
Exhibitions on the second floor will also explore the Civil Rights Movement since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King and how protests have shaped the culture.
The ceremony for the launch of the campaign will be May 16 at 10 a.m.
The permanent exhibitions and changing exhibitions in the Lorraine Building will continue providing a rich history of the Civil Rights Movement.
Hours of operation and admission will remain unchanged.
