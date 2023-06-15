A Native American burial site rose from the water, only to be looted and desecrated by treasure hunters. That’s not the plot of a horror movie; it actually happened in Desoto County. The Desoto County Museum’s curator reports it happened near the Pleasant Hill boat landing a few miles Southwest of Hernando.
Last month, the Army Corps of Engineers began lowering the water level in Arkabutla Lake to fix a potential breach in the dam. Lowering the water level exposed a massive area including an ancient burial site.
“When the water levels got so low, human skeletons were being unearthed,” Robert Long, curator of the Desoto County Museum, said. “Precious pottery, memorial bowls were being unearthed.”
Long said the area was home to the Chickisaw people for thousands of years. He believes what was intended to be a final resting place has become a playground for grave robbers.
“Looting,” he said. “That’s the only apt description I can share with you. It’s the equivalent of going to a store, breaking the glass and coming out with everything you can carry.”
The entire area is crisscrossed with tire tracks that Long said was caused by treasure hunters’ ATVs as they looked for artifacts to steal.
“There have been a lot of people out here riding,” a person camping near the boat ramp told FOX13. “You can see all the tracks too. Ever since they let the water down, it’s been a big thing.”
Those camping near the area said they have seen four-wheelers driving across the lakebed every day but didn’t realize some of them were up to no good.
Long said the grave robbers coordinated their efforts over treasure hunting websites and are likely trying to sell the stolen goods for a profit.
“You can’t deal in these, but there is a black market,” he said. “People will put them up on their bookshelves but are subject to heavy fines.”
If caught, the thieves could face fines or even time in prison.
“It’s unethical, it’s amoral, it’s wrong,” Long said. “You’d think people wouldn’t do it, but they do. Sometimes what they didn’t learn from mom and dad back in the day, the strong arm of the law has to impress upon them.”
Long said the Corps of Engineers and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department are aware of the issue and will be patrolling the area to prevent more looting. The decision on the fate of the site is up to the Corps, but Long hopes to see it preserved.
“It does make you kind of sick to the pit of your stomach,” he said. “These people lived here, worked the land, died here and expected to be laid to their eternal rest, then have their graves desecrated all these years later.”
