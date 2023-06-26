MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to MLGW, more than 100,000 MLGW customers were left without power after storms blew through Mid-South on June 25.
As of 7:34 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, 99,187 MLGW customers were without power due to 676 outages, according to MLGW's outage map.
According to MLGW, customers should prepare for restoration to take multiple days.
MLGW President Dough McGowen told FOX13 that crews are in "damage asse3ssment mode" and that customers could be without power for at least three days and possibly longer.
The utility company has 45 contractor crews coming into help with the restoration efforts.
MLWG also urged customers to conserve water until 5 p.m. on Monday.
FOX13 crews noticed entire rows of power lines leaning sideways, including near the Kroger in Bartlett on Highway 64.
