MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in jail after authorities found a bag with nearly 50 grams of fentanyl, according to detectives with the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Court records show that 20-year-old Elijah Caswell was arrested on Wednesday, September 6, after authorities found a bag with 49.2 grams of fentanyl in it.
Caswell has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property $1,000 or less, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture or sell.
Authorities said the arrest stemmed from a search warrant detectives served at a house in Binghampton on Powell Avenue.
MPD said a gray Mercury Milan took off when detectives arrived and a man, later identified as Caswell, jumped the fence and ran off.
At the scene was a handgun, magazine, cell phone and a large baggie with a white powdery substance.
Detectives said they then saw the Mercury Milan pick up Caswell.
Police pulled the car over and detained all the people inside, including Caswell.
Inside of the tan backpack police said Caswell was carrying was a handgun, 49.2 grams of fentanyl in individual bags, marijuana and $350 in cash.
Police said the handgun came back stolen and the bag of fentanyl at the scene where Caswell ran weighed up to 11.2 grams.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives