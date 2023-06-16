MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands are in the dark Friday afternoon as severe storms moved through the Mid-South, according to an Memphis, Light, Gas and Water outage map.
As of 3:27 p.m., 8,965 customers are without power due to 75 outages.
As of 3:20 p.m., 9,489 customers are without power due to 62 outages. The Mud Island has between 101 and 1,000 customers without power, according to the MLGW outage map.
As of 2:52 p.m., the number of customers without power rose to 3,307 due to 33 outages. Some of the most affected areas include Germantown and Collerville.
As of 2:43 p.m., 2,046 customers are without power due to 27 outages.
As of 2:29 p.m., 2,791 customers are without power due to 35 outages. The most affect areas include Macon and Houston Levee roads.
As of 2:24 p.m., 4,184 customers are without power due to 39 outages.
Shelby County and Fayette County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:45 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check with fox13memphis.com for updates.
