MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents of a Whitehaven apartment complex tell FOX13 they are fed up after an early morning homicide investigation in their community.
Officers responded to a shooting at New Horizons Apartments at 3585 Popinjay Drive, close to Millbranch Road, after 5 a.m., Memphis Police said.
According to MPD, the man was dead when they arrived.
One man was detained shortly after the shooting.
Witnesses as well as multiple sources told FOX13 that the man who died broke into a unit and the tenant was the one who shot him.
Neighbor Edwyna Butcher said the gunshots and flashing blue lights kept her from having a peaceful rest this morning.
“It was a man that broke into the apartments where the grandmama was at and her grandson or son retaliated,” she said.
Butcher said even with armed security roaming the complex her safety is still in question.
She said the peaceful rest is rare with the ongoing violence that occurs in New Horizon Apartments.
“Every other day there’s something going on out here in these apartments,” Butcher said.
A search of police records showed dozens of crime calls at and around the complex since the start of the year. Many of the calls for assault, drugs and theft.
“They are not doing their job. They have their picks. They let who they want to let in,” said Butcher.
She is tired of the sleepless nights and ongoing problems with crime and violence in the place she is supposed to call home.
"It’s not safe out here they need to shut it down just like they did the Pepper Tree.”
