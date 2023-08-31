MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local man is facing three charges including felony theft after being accused of selling stolen copies of a video game that has not been released yet.
According to court documents, copies of the game were stolen from a distribution center in Memphis, then sold online by Darin Harris.
The game in question is called Starfield and is one of the most highly anticipated video games of the year.
Some of the alleged crimes were captured on video.
Harris posted now-deleted videos showing 45 minutes of gameplay to YouTube. He also posted videos showing himself shipping out copies of the game, which is not supposed to be released until Sept. 6.
In some of the videos, Harris can be seen shipping off copies of the game and encouraging his followers to message him if they are interested in buying one.
“Got another game in here,” Harris said in one of the videos. “I don’t know what y’all be thinking, but I ain’t doing no scams.”
Records show police searched Harris’s house on White Sands Street last week after a complaint from the supply chain company Vantiva.
At the home, investigators claim to have found a stolen gun, marijuana and six copies of Starfield, including one that was already sealed in a FedEx package.
Harris told officers he bought the stolen copies off an unknown man.
His neighbors told FOX13 they didn’t know what had happened when they saw officers searching his house.
“There were a bunch of police out here,” one neighbor said. “You’ve got to know he was selling some drugs.”
Many of the people in the neighborhood were shocked to learn the raid was not a drug bust, but a video game bust.
“A video game?” a neighbor said. “You would have thought he was doing something else, but a video game?”
Harris’s arrest might have meant game over for his alleged Starfield-selling scheme, but gamers who have been waiting more than five years for its release said it is unfair he got ahold of the game early. They hope the punishment fits the crime.
“You can’t go and leak one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and expect not to be punished,” Kristopher Presley, a lifelong gamer, said. “And try to sell illegal copies of the game?”
FOX13 attempted to ask Harris about the situation, but he did not answer the door. However, he shared his thoughts on Starfield in one of his videos.
“I’m not a game expert, I was just trying something out,” he said. “It’s a good game. Y’all don’t want to miss out.”
Harris is out on bond and is due back in court on Sept. 8, records show.
