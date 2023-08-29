MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-wheeler was stuck under a railroad overpass for hours after crashing into a bridge Tuesday. It shut down traffic on East Carolina Avenue in Downtown Memphis.
It is a situation people who live nearby said happens nearly every week.
A sign on the bridge and at a nearby intersection clearly states it is 11 feet and 8 inches tall, but neighbors said the signage has not prevented the crashes.
“The trailer collapsed. It’s stuck on its fifth wheel,” Angelo Lowery, a tow truck driver working to remove the semi-truck, said. “We are just going to try and winch him up out of there.”
The semi-truck, about 13 feet tall, made it so far under the bridge its trailer buckled. It was stuck so tight that after hours of trying to unjam it, crews decided just to rip it apart so they could reopen the road. A second tow truck and a forklift were brought in to help.
Neighbors said the crash was the worst they have seen there, but the loud sound of a truck hitting the low-hanging bridge has become too common.
“Suddenly there’s this sonic boom like World War III is happening,” Adam David, who lives in an apartment next to the low-hanging bridge, said. “Land back in your seat and check that your heart is still functioning. It’s scary when it happens.”
David shared two videos of previous truck crashes at the bridge and said one time, four trucks crashed into it in a single night.
He said the culprits are usually U-Hauls, but it happens to the pros sometimes too.
“Is it like a fraternity hazing thing? ‘Let’s keep ramming into the same underpass?’” David said. “‘That was good, but mine’s going to be better? Hold my beer.’”
Neighbors said the height warning signs should be enough to prevent the crashes, but they just don’t seem to work.
“It happens so often and I don’t know what else you could have on the road as a warning other than a big sign that says 11’8,” David said.
“You know your truck is at least 13 feet, so make sure you have the right clearance before you come into these areas,” Lowery said.
The truck driver who crashed declined to speak on-camera but said he was hauling food-grade salt that would need to be destroyed.
He claimed it was his first accident in more than 40 years of trucking and said he ended up under the bridge because he was following detour signs.
The accident had not yet been cleared as of 10 p.m., Tuesday.
