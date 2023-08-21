MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A lot of the conversation at the Tennessee State Capitol this week is centered around mental health and access to resources.
From staffing school counselors to providing state funds for mental health care treatment, lawmakers have submitted a number of bills they believe will help the mental health crisis in the Volunteer state.
"As a clinician, I would say it is about time," Melissa Donahue, a licensed social worker with Baptist Memorial Healthcare in Memphis said. "It's sad that it is taking a crisis and some of the things going on to get the forefront it deserves."
Ahead of the special session, lawmakers submitted over two dozen bills they believe will help to address the mental health crisis in the state.
Among those include a bill which would authorize state funds to provide mental health services for uninsured patients, and a bill that would establish a new student loan repayment grant program for mental healthcare professionals.
Mental health experts like Donahue believes action should have been taken sooner.
"When it is happening like this, a lot of times it is because of the negative things that have happened as a result of someone who hasn't gotten help with their mental health condition," she said.
Alisa Lapolt serves as the policy and advocacy director for NAMI Tennessee, an organization that works to connect Tennesseans with mental health resources.
She said during the pandemic, they saw a significant increase in mental health calls. Lapolt said people need to change the way they view mental illness.
"There's still a lot of stigma about admitting to yourself or to your loved ones that you're struggling," she said. "Many people look at it as a sign of weakness, but it's not. It's no different than having a cold or the flu or an illness, a physical illness."
If you or your loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call 988 to be connected to a trained dispatcher who can help refer you to mental health resources in your community.
