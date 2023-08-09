BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. - A new cash award has been offered in any information that lead to an arrest of those responsible for the death of an 81-year-old woman, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said (TBI).
TBI said Warlene Turner-Jones was killed on Aug 1, after being shot at her home.
Governor Bill Lee is now offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information to bring justice to this crime, TBI said.
Call 1-800- TBI-FIND with any helpful information.
Original story below:
An elderly woman died after being found shot at her home Tuesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
The shooting happened at a home on North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville, Tennessee around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the TBI told FOX13.
Warline Turner-Jones, 81, was found at the home with multiple gunshot wounds, the TBI said.
Turner was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries, according to the TBI.
City of Brownsville Mayor William Rawls said that the elderly woman's death has left the community shaken.
"Mayor William D. Rawls and the City of Brownsville are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Mrs. Warline (Sis) Turner, that occurred within our beloved city, leaving a profound impact on our community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim's family and friends during this time of unimaginable loss," a post on the city's Facebook page read.
Authorities are asking anyone who knows anything about Turner's death to call either the TBI at 731-984-6600, the Brownsville Police Department at 731-772-1260 or CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477.
