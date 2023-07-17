MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Monday’s commission meeting included more than five hours of discussion and votes.
What should have been a simple vote in Monday’s commission meeting turned into several rounds of voting.
As the Shelby County Commission attempted to choose its next chairman and vice chair, neither the two options – Democrat Miska Clay-Bibbs and Republican Amber Mills, could get the seven votes needed.
In fact, the vote fell just one vote short numerous times.
Three Democrats, Commissioners Britney Thornton, Edmund Ford Jr., and Erika Sugarmon, chose to pass on voting after public comment from the Shelby County Young Democrats.
“We as the Shelby County Young Dems support debonifying someone who votes for a Republic because that’s not within our values as the Democratic party,” said Amber Sherman, the group’s president.
Ultimately, the commission decided on a scheduled a special called meeting to specifically discuss the chair and vice chair roles and take a vote. The meeting will be on Aug. 7.
Also in Monday’s meeting, Mauricio Calvo of Latino Memphis was chosen as the interim MSCS school board member to replace Sheleah Harris.
Calvo was one of eight who was up for the role.
It was a decision that Memphis LIFT’s Sarah Carpenter did not agree with.
“We need an educator and parent on that board,” she said. “Every minute matters with our children. I don’t care if he’s interim or whatever, every minute matters.”
Another item the commission agreed on – the ‘One for One’ pledge, requesting the surrounding west Tennessee counties to contribute $1 from every Motor Vehicle Registration Fee toward the renovation of Regional One Health Hospital.
Commissioner Mick Wright, one of the sponsors of this item, emphasized that funding for the hospital should not only fall on Shelby County, and that this does not add a dollar to the $25 wheel tax, which was already pushed through.
He says this will only apply to people in the surrounding counties who sign on and show support.
“We can’t force other counties to do it, we can’t force the state to do it, but we do need help. We need help from the state, we need help from our neighbors,” said Wright.
The item for Regional One did pass, and next, commissioners say they plan to drive to these counties individually to try to ask and gain the support.
And that special called meeting to determine the chair and vice chair is happening on Aug. 7.
